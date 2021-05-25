Over 50 firefighters respond to 2-alarm house fire in Ballantyne

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in the Ballantyne neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said over 50 firefighters responded to a house on the 6000 block of High Creek Court and saw heavy fire showing from the home when they arrived.

Crews were able to control the blaze in 50 minutes, CFD said.

The people in the home were able to evacuate safely.

Officials said one firefighter was treated for a minor injury on the scene by Medic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.