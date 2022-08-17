CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 421,000 gallons of wastewater were accidentally spilled into Irwin Creek, officials confirmed to Queen City News.

Charlotte Water said crews responded to a wastewater overflow Monday near 2425 South Tryon Street. Crews on scene originally estimated that 4,600 gallons of wastewater had reached Irwin Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

After additional investigation on the cause of the spill, Charlotte Water increased the spill volume to 421,225 gallons and determined the discharge had likely begun on August 3.

Officials said the cause of the spill was a contractor pumping wastewater around a construction site. The crew reportedly accidentally placed their discharging hose into a storm drain manhole.

The contractor crew was supposed to pump the wastewater into the next downstream sanitary sewer manhole so the water could be treated at a wastewater treatment plant, Charlotte Water said.

The discharge was stopped Monday afternoon.

Charlotte Water said there was no impact to drinking water. Customers in the immediate area were alerted to the spill by text and on Nextdoor.