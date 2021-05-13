Over 30 grams of marijuana, 104 cannabis glass cartridges seized during Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local teenager is facing multiple charges after officers with the Lancaster Police Department seized more than 30 grams of marijuana and 104 cannabis glass cartridges from his vehicle during a late-night traffic safety checkpoint.

According to Lancaster Police, after speaking with the driver, Timothy Tyler Leaird, 18, who was operating a white Honda Accord, an officer saw a clear plastic bag of what appeared to be marijuana on his right leg. Leaird admitted to the officer that there was marijuana inside the bag.

Police said another clear plastic bag was then spotted under a Coke can inside of a cup holder in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a third clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana that was found under a spare tire in the trunk.

A large bag was found in the back floorboard containing numerous sealed cardboard boxes labeled “P.U.S.H.” with a symbol that resembled a marijuana leaf, police said.

After research, it was determined that each of the 104 cartridges recovered contained 86.63% THC, 0.43 CBD, and 91% total Cannabinoids.

Leaird has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fraudulent use of a license.