“Our staff has worked tirelessly.” Rock Hill Schools approves bonus up to $2,000 for teachers and staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As a thank you, Rock Hill Schools has approved a bonus of up to $2,000 for teachers and staff.

“To say thank you for an outstanding job to its more than 2,400 employees and address recruitment and retention of staff, Rock Hill Schools’ Board of Trustees has approved bonuses totaling up to $2,000 for teachers and other employee groups, as proposed by Superintendent Dr. Cook,” Rock Hill Schools announced this week

Teachers and administrators will receive $1,500 in mid-March and an additional $500 for signing their employment contract for the next school year by April 15.

The support staff will also receive a bonus of $750 for their dedication and commitment to the school community for the 2020-2021 school year, and they will be eligible for an additional $250 when committing to return to the district next school year, RHS said.

This early sign-on bonus will be paid to eligible employees in June, Rock Hill Schools said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“In my 34 years in education, I have not witnessed staff at all levels stepping up to serve students and their families in the face of such challenges we continue to endure associated with the pandemic. Our staff has worked tirelessly since March to reinvent not only how we teach but where and when we teach our students. Our students and community are in a better place because of the work of our staff,” Cook said.

In October 2019, Rock Hill Schools said it was the first district in the county and among the first in the state to announce a bonus in the 2019-2020 school year. At that time, the district rewarded teachers and administrators with a $1,000 bonus while giving $500 bonuses to support staff.