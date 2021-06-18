Organizers say Juneteenth is a time to celebrate freedom, making it through 2020, and now a national holiday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday’s festivities are a good start to a couple of days filled with activities. Organizers for the Juneteenth Festival Celebration of the Carolinas say the event is not reliving the past but celebrating and sharing a story in the spirit of freedom and togetherness.

A single drum plays on Thomas Avenue in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood. The drum a way to call all-around to come to gather and celebrate.

Organizers say it’s been done that way in Africa and for 24 years it’s also been the way to start the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas.

“If you can’t get to Africa, we’ll bring Africa to you,” says Pape Ndiaye, president of the festival group.

The festival celebrating when slaves in Texas found out they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

This year the festival holding more meaning, they weren’t able to hold the event in 2020 due to the pandemic and organizers also say the year was a struggle for other reasons.

“The voting rights act, the election, the shootings,” added Shirley Fulton, chairwomen for the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas board. “People are just ready to celebrate.”

With each beat of the drum, more drummers join the circle, mothers watching are teaching their children to vibe with the beat, and the cheers are louder because Juneteenth 2021 is a national holiday.

“I am now a part of history,” says Calisse Floyd. “I’m alive to see that this holiday is actually has been signed and it’s here. Something we’ve wanted for a long time, but I know there are more good things to come.”

Good things mean even more people will gather, some will dance, and some will share it with others near and far.

For 24 years this Plaza-Midwood neighborhood has been celebrating freedom.

The hope, with a freedom and unity march on the horizon, even more strides towards equality will be made.

“A baby has to crawl first before walking,” says Ndiaye. “So, I think it’s great, it is wonderful.”