Organization to donate over $270k to families of two Watauga County deputies shot, killed in April

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Back the Blue NC will donate $273,149 to the families of two Watauga County deputies shot and killed at home in Boone in April, the organization announced Tuesday.

Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were shot when they responded to a welfare check at the home of George and Michelle Ligon on April 28.

Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said Ward and Fox entered the home and cleared the main floor but were shot by Isaac Barnes, Michelle Ligon’s son, as they made their way to the basement.

“Given the amount of gunfire he was pretty well prepared,” Hagaman said. “They were making their way to the first level of the exposed garage, and that’s when they were surprised by him.”

Ward was able to be pulled from the house during a rescue attempt and was flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment where he died from his injuries. Fox died at the scene.

Barnes reportedly fired shots at law enforcement into the night during the 13-hour standoff.

After several failed attempts to establish a connection with Barnes, including one attempt made by someone who knew him, authorities made one last entrance into the house and found him dead.

George and Michelle Ligon were also found dead in the home.

Back the Blue NC said thousands of people donated to the fund to support the fallen deputies’ families.

“The outpouring of generosity was not only from NC, and from around the entire United States, but from other countries around the world as well,” the organization said in a statement.