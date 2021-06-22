OneBlood now allowing donors to track blood donation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You’ve probably seen the Big Red Bus in and around Charlotte. OneBlood has a community blood donation center right along South Blvd, where they also store a fleet of mobile donation units.

New this summer, when you donate through OneBlood, you’ll find out exactly where your blood is going and how it’s used.

The fleet of “Big Red Buses” have gotten in a lot of miles over the past year with the pandemic closing most public, indoor donation sites. Workers recently brought the bus to FOX 46 for an employee donation drive. That’s when we learned about the new “My OneBlood Journey” program, which launched June 14.

“I still feel like I am giving right now because I am still going to be donating to someone soon,” said Amber Kent-Jones, who is a FOX 46 Producer who gave blood during the blood drive.

OneBlood will send donors an email notification letting them know when their donation is on its way to a patient and at what hospital. The program is continuing the blood donating experience long after you step off the bus.

“But you never really know when or where that donation is going to help somebody, but now we are going to be able to let you know that,” said OneBlood VP of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Susan Forbes.

All donors need to do to sign-up is have an email address.

“It really is a groundbreaking program. It really is personalizing the donating experience even further,” said Forbes.

Donors have never before been able to track where their blood is going. “The fact I am going to be able to know exactly when I am helping somebody and when I have done good for the community that I live in, that feels really exciting to me,” said Kent-Jones.



FOX 46 was able to collect 22 units of blood from employees, which will help 66 patients in the community.



OneBlood leaders say there is a chance that some of the blood may go to a hospital outside Charlotte, but that’s not because OneBlood is not community-focused, but instead, it was sent to a particular hospital because the blood type was a perfect match for a particular patient.



To check for the latest OneBlood donation events and how you can get involved, click here.