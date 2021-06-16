One year later, still no arrests in deadly Juneteenth shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they are closer to making an arrest and finding out what led up to the deadly Beatties Ford Road shooting one year ago but aren’t releasing specific details.

In the meantime, neighbors said they want the violence to stop and see this area prosper. Shamika Siler has called Beatties Ford Road home for more than 40 years. It’s where she was born and raised but said over the last few years the area has taken a toll for the worse.

“I feel sorry for those families and I feel sorry for the people that are not here anymore,” Siler said. “Beatties Ford Road wasn’t always like this. It wasn’t the shootings every five minutes and all that.”

Despite the crime and several homicides that happened nearby, she said overall it’s still a good community.

Her community was turned upside down during a Juneteenth celebration last year. Police are still looking for the people who shot more than 180 rounds into a crowd of people near Beatties Ford and Catherine Simmons Avenue.

Four people were killed and five were injured during a shootout at a block party.

Brian Crump is an investigator with CMPD and said they want to avoid another scene like the one on Beatties Ford Road last year and hope the one-year anniversary will help bring justice for the victim’s families.

“Being able to make an arrest or share some good news with them in a case that’s a terrible situation, I think is tremendously helpful for them,” Crump said.

Police said this weekend more officers will be out patrolling nearby roads and events ready to stop anyone wanting to start trouble. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said they’ve partnered with event organizers to ensure a safe and happy Juneteenth holiday without the drama.

“We have a good atmosphere this year, and that people are looking at this as more of a celebration, and not just something that they’re going to take over the streets or do something spontaneous,” Jennings said. Police are still asking people to come forward with information about the Beatties Ford Road deadly shooting no matter how big or small they think those details may be.

A $17,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.