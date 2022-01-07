One year after Jan. 6 insurrection, Catawba College professor says America still struggling to hold it together

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One year after the insurrection on the Capitol building, Dr. Michael Bitzer of Catawba College said America is still struggling to hold it together.

“I think the animosity, the deep division, the polarization, and the intensity of what we saw last year has not abated,” said Dr. Bitzer

Dr. Bitzer said misinformation, people disregarding facts and believing what they want to believe has gotten worse since Jan. 6, 2021, and is driving this country to a potential dark place in history.

“Society is changing, we are diversifying, and for people who are white and have been in power that is fearful for them and what they are doing is moving towards components ideas of authoritarianism,” said Dr. Bitzer.

With the Department of Justice and Congress committed to holding those responsible for the insurrection, Dr. Bitzer is concerned democracy is teetering on the brink of collapse.

“Democracy requires two substantive principled parties but if you have one that is going against the grain of a democratic republic experiment I’m not how sure we can say we are a democracy and a republic in name only,” he said.

The students Dr. Bitzer teaches nowadays he said are the children of polarization.

“They know nothing else but polarized politics, and what gives me hope is them wanting to learn and understand and being public servants, they want to do good and work toward a more perfect union.”