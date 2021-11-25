One person killed in wreck on I-485 in south Charlotte, Highway Patrol says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in an early morning wreck on Thanksgiving Day along I-485 in south Charlotte, the NC State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The deadly accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, on I-485 near Rea Road. The area was temorarily closed Thursday morning near Exit 59.

The area was reopened around 7 a.m. Thursday.

No word on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the cause of the accident at this time.