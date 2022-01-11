One person killed in Mooresville house fire: Iredell County Fire Marshal

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a house fire in Mooresville Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mount Mourne Fire Department.

The deadly fire happened Tuesday, Jan. 11, along Foursquare Road. The Mount Mourne Fire Department along with neighboring agencies responded.

While firefighters were searching the home, a person was located and removed. Unfortunately, the person was pronounced dead by Iredell County EMS.

The fire is being investigated by the Iredell County Fire Marshals Office, Iredell County Sheriffs Office, and NCSBI. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this tragic time,” fire officials said.