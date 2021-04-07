One person killed in Hiddenite mobile home fire

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been killed in a massive mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Hiddenite, according to Alexander County officials.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 7. Alexander County 911 Communications received a call in regards to an explosion and fire at a mobile home located on Ervin Lane.

As firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle said one person died as a result of the large fire.

Earle tells FOX 46 there was no indication of an explosion, but said the mobile home is a total loss.

Investigators remain at the scene Wednesday to determine the cause of the blaze and to identify the deceased person.

This ongoing investigation involves the State Bureau of Investigation, NC Office of State Fire Marshal Arson Investigation Unit, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, and Fire Marshal’s Office.