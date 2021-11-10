One person critically injured in Matthews house fire

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte Fire responded to a major house fire on the 9700 block of Clifton Meadows Drive in the Wendover Heights neighborhood near Matthews.

According to Charlotte Fire, 30 firefighters responded and controlled the incident in 20 minutes. No firefighters were injured, but one patient was transported to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.