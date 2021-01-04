One killed, one hospitalized in ‘traffic accident’ near Plaza Midwood: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A car accident in the 1900 block of The Plaza on Monday afternoon has left one dead and another in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident where the two people were transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. One was later announced deceased.

An investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when complete.

More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte: