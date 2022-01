CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At least one person has been seriously injured after a vehicle overturned early Wednesday morning in east Charlotte, authorities said.

The accident happened at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, along Eastway Drive. The area was closed for about three hours as police investigated.

Medic said one person was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

No word on what caused the rollover crash at this time.