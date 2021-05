COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person died and two others were hospitalized after a crash on I-485.

The wreck happened at the outer loop near I-85s in Mecklenburg County.

Officials say one person died at the scene. The other two victims were transported to the hospital, with one suffering from life-threatening injuries.

At this time, NCDOT says the ramp is closed.

The crash still is under investigation.