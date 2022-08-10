CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed, and another was injured in a northwest Charlotte collision Wednesday afternoon, according to Medic.

Paramedics say the collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive.

The person killed was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic; the other was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Information is extremely limited, and this story will be updated as details become available.