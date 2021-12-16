One dead in motorcycle crash on I-85 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle on northbound Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Thursday morning, officials confirm.

The crash reportedly happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on I-85 near North Graham Street.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

One person was confirmed to be dead. Officials did not say if it was the driver of the motorcycle or not.

All northbound lanes on I-85 were reopened later Thursday morning.