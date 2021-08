CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A crash in south Charlotte has left one person dead and another injured Saturday afternoon, medic says.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Johnston Road and North Community House Road around 4:30 p.m.

One person was deceased on scene and another was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

More details will be released when they come to the Fox 46 newsroom.