One dead after accidental fire at east Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died after unattended cooking caused a fire inside an apartment in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said crews responded to a carbon monoxide call at an apartment complex near the 1200 block of Kelston Place.

Firefighters forced their way into an apartment on the 2nd floor and found a smoldering fire in the kitchen.

One person was removed from the unit and taken to the hospital where they later died.

Investigators said the fire was accidental and caused by unattended cooking.

No other injuries were reported and residents at the complex were able to return to their apartments.