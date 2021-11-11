One Charlotte wastewater treatment plant is nearing capacity limit, and there’s no long-term fix

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Growth is an undeniable part of Mecklenburg County, with much of it happening within the last several years.

Growing pains, however, have started to show up. Normally, it’s in the form of continued construction, road and traffic issues, and it’s now showing up somewhere else.

“Every day, we talk about infrastructure, and this is a part we haven’t really discussed because I think a lot of us took for granted that we were okay,” said Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox.

But right now, things are not okay, and the big issue surrounds wastewater.

According to a letter Charlotte Water sent town officials in northern Mecklenburg County, the daily amount going to one wastewater treatment plant is nearing its limit. That treatment plant services parts of Davidson, Cornelius, and Huntersville, and is located in Cabarrus County.

“The basin here that we operate off of can handle 6 million gallons a day,” said Knox. “We’re at a little over 5.1-million gallons right now, so this didn’t happen overnight.”

Knox said he was surprised the number was as high as it was and noted that the number is only going up further.

In the letter, Charlotte Water noted plans to work around the capacity problem in the short term, but long-term solutions likely won’t be available for years.

“You definitely have to pay attention when Charlotte Water makes this announcement,” said resident Drew Polly, who lives in Summers Walk, a subdivision within the town of Davidson that is connected to the sewer system. Polly noted, with traffic in the area, and fast construction on neighborhoods, the wastewater worries are not much of a surprise.

“The timeline has been sped up, and it is rather fast,” he said.

Knox believes the news could lead to a slow-down on new construction.

“This may give pause for a lot of communities and look at what smart growth is, and give us a chance to breathe moving forward,” said Knox.

FOX 46 did reach out to Charlotte Water about the letter, along with details on how long they had been aware of the issue with wastewater capacity limits, but have so far not heard back.