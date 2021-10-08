Olympic High School students prepare for homecoming game amid sexual assault controversy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Students at Olympic High School in Charlotte are preparing for the homecoming game Friday night amid a controversy sparked by a CMS decision to allow a student to play football, despite facing charges related to a sexual assault.

Last week, some students protested and participated in a walkout to highlight sexual assault cases, including an incident that happened in September at the school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said they “did not make the right call” but stopped short of explicitly referring to the incident or student in question.

School district officials said a new edibility rule is now in place, barring students charged with a crime to participate in their extracurricular.

Bur organizers of the protest said they are still frustrated. Frustration only grew when several students who participated in the walkout faced punishment from the school.

“We were just demanding a safer environment for us and for other students on other campuses,” said Sereniti Simpson, one of the organizers of the protest. “So to have the backlash on us and suspension of games, it was very shocking.”

Simpson said she, along with several other students on the volleyball team, got suspended for at least one game for participating in the walkout.

When pressed on the reason for the backlash against student protesters, CMS said the issue, primarily, was not with the protest, but with the walkout itself.

District officials said once the walkout happened, it was a “safety hazard for students, staff and others in the area,” and noted that “students who chose to walk out were informed they could face consequences due to such violations as unauthorized absence or endangering themselves and others.”

Simpson said that she wasn’t aware of any planned protests leading up to Friday night’s football game but said she wouldn’t be surprised if there would be one in some form.

“The community is outraged,” she said.

FOX 46 continues to press district officials for how they respond to complaints about the handling of student sexual harassment.