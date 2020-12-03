Olde Mecklenburg Brewery to temporarily close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Olde Mecklenburg Brewery announced on Thursday they will be temporarily closing its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Below is a statement released by Olde Mecklenburg Brewery:

Covid-19 IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: One of our team members in the restaurant here at OMB informed us that he tested positive for COVID-19 today. Out of a substantial abundance of caution, we’ve decided to close the restaurant temporarily as we go through the CDC contact tracing protocols, and ensure that anyone that might have come in contact with the employee also gets tested.

Any employee that had contact with this team member must be cleared and test negative before returning to work. The employee in question did not have any contact at any time with any other employees or guests without both this employee as well as the other employees and/or guests all wearing masks.

As such, we feel that the risk of exposure is extremely low. However, we have decided to take these steps to be overly cautious. As an additional precaution, we will also be conducting a thorough sanitization of our facility over the next couple of days.

Once all employees are cleared and the sanitization is complete, we will reopen.

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery