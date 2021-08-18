NWS confirms EF1 tornado in Iredell County on August 17

IREDELL COUNTY N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that an EF-1 tornado touched down on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 11:15 a.m. in western Iredell County.
Authorities said the tornado moved NNW about five miles into Alexander County. Its peak wind was 110 MPH. Mostly tree damage has been reported in the area. Thankfully, no injuries.
Duke Energy had reported at least 128 customers without power near Union Grove following the storms.
