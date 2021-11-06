NTSB and FAA investigating small plane crash in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a deadly plane crash that occurred Friday night in Rock Hill.

According to officials, dispatch received multiple calls about a possible plane crash around 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the wooded area behind the American Legion Post 34 on Heckle Blvd. Rock Hill Police soon after located the crash and Rock Hill Fire Department also responded, though officials say the small aircraft did not catch fire.

Representatives from the FAA and the NTSB were on the scene of the crash in Rock Hill Saturday.

The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim, as 49-year-old Robert Prestininzi, the pilot of the plane. He was a resident of Fort Mill.

Fly Carolina posted a statement on their Facebook page saying:

“It is with great sadness that we have to report the tragic death of Robert Prestininzi Friday night while returning on a flight to Rock Hill. Details on the cause of the accident are not known. The NTSB is investigating. No one else was on the aircraft. Robert was an Instructor and valued team member at the Rock Hill location. Since earning his Certified Flight Instructor certificate in early 2020 he had been teaching at Rock Hill. He was well liked and respected by students and staff alike. He will be missed. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. FlyCarolina.”

Another Facebook post says Presitninzi was a part of the Rock Hill Striders and he will be sorely missed.

The case is still under investigation by NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board), FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), and the York County Coroner’s Office. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.