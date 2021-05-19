Novant Nurse paints “unsung heroes” portrait to honor COVID-19 frontline workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health is honoring frontline workers with a painting at one of its hospitals in Winston-Salem. The artwork features emergency room nurses as superheroes. Novant Health leaders didn’t have to look very far to find someone with the skills to make the incredible painting.



There is light at the end of the pandemic tunnel for everyone, but especially frontline workers. COVID-19 positive cases and emergency room visits continue to decrease.

“It has been a rough year, it has been a challenging year. It has been a year where you train as a nurse to do one thing and we have had to learn something completely different,” said nurse, Janine Rosenburg.

From giving family members the news their loved ones didn’t make it, to losing their own colleagues to COVID-19, emergency room nurses needed some sort of inspiration.



Novant Nurse Janine Rosenburg painted an “unsung heroes” portrait, featuring emergency room nurses side by side with superheroes like Spiderman and Batman.

“I always had a passion for art. I have always painted, I have always drawn. I have always been involved in it,” said Rosenburg.

The superhero theme seemed like a no-brainer.

“I wanted to somehow acknowledge the extraordinary efforts that nurses took to get in there and roll up their sleeves and tackle this pandemic,” said Rosenburg.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Rosenburg sees nursing from both sides because she wasn’t always one. She studied architecture, working in art advertising and production for a short time.

She made a career change to become a nurse after caring for her son who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. He spent years in the hospital as a patient until he received a bone marrow transplant from his sister, who was just 5-years-old at the time.

“I longed for it, I missed it. I became part of a family in that hospital and I wanted to be a part of that on the other side of the door so to speak,” said Rosenburg.



Right now that piece of art is on hanging at Novant Brunswick Medical Center in Winston-Salem. It has been so well received that she is planning on perhaps doing more pieces of art.