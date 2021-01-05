Novant, Atrium vaccinating thousands of healthcare workers, scheduling appointments for those over 75

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As the state continues to deal with a surge in cases of COVID, hospitalizations are also reaching record numbers, with nearly 3,800 patients battling the virus.

With community spread at an all-time high, hospitals are moving into Phase 1B and are working to get high-risk seniors vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Both Atrium and Novant Health are starting to schedule vaccines for patients 75 and older.

Novant began administering to a small group Tuesday, and say they plan to do 800 to 1,000 patients a week. Atrium has already alerted more than 160,000 seniors that they are now eligible.

“We need patients to wait we are going to contact them when we have vaccine for them and they meet criteria,” said Novant Health Chief Nursing Office Nikki Nissen.

This comes at a critical time as hospitals brace for a post-holiday surge in patients. Currently, Novant testing sites are seeing a 25 percent average positivity rate in Charlotte and more than 30 percent in Rowan County.

“If potentially developing symptoms and that could go on for a couple weeks in terms of your risk of developing symptoms so we’re probably a couple weeks from a post-holiday peak,” said Novant infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest.

So far, Novant has vaccinated more than 11,000 healthcare workers, and 45 percent of patient facing-medical staff have signed up or received their first dose.

The hospital will receive nearly 11,000 doses this week.

Novant’s internal models project a continued high number of patients at its hospitals over the next 14 days, and bed capacity has been increased by 60 percent.

As of now, officials say they’re able to handle demand.

“We can handle those patients at present but if additional surge is created there will be significant challenges for local hospitals,” said Priest.

