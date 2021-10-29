‘Nothing’s on time’: $21 million water and sewer project one of several Charlotte construction projects delayed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It seems like everywhere you turn in Charlotte, there’s construction. The city is growing and it takes a lot to keep up.

But are those projects actually sticking to a schedule? It depends on where you look and who you ask.

There’s one color everywhere you look in Charlotte. It’s not part of nature, but it’s just as common as the leaves on the trees.

“The sign on the street says it starts on the 15th, so that’s not fun,” said Matt Wohlfarth.

Orange cones. Orange signs. Construction everywhere.

“It has to happen right? What’s the alternative? We have another storm drain blow up on West Boulevard or whatever?” said Matt.

Matt owns the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille. Just down the street from him off of Romany Road and Scott Avenue, there’s a large $21 million water and sewer project happening.

It’s called the ‘Keniworth/Romany Storm Drainage Improvement Project.’

There are several phases to it and the part off of Scott Avenue was supposed to be done in September.

“I hate to be a pessimist, just like you say, oh is it going to be one time? Of course not, it’s just like you’re conditioned,” said Matt.

There have been plenty of construction projects in Charlotte that have been delayed. The obvious example is the Hawthorne Bridge Project that was delayed two years because of a mistake.

“Nothing’s on time, why would this be any different?” said Matt.

Charlotte city officials told FOX 46 that the Scott Avenue construction has been pushed back because there were issues with private utilities, but they wouldn’t answer questions on camera.

“I try to keep most of my traffic to foot traffic,” said Allie, who lives in the area. She said construction is so common, she honestly doesn’t’ notice it.

“I didn’t even know the expected date, so maybe that shows I just don’t pay attention to it,” said Allie.

Though he’ll be surrounded by construction soon, Matt has one motto.

“Hope for the best, plan for the worst,” said Matt.

The Scott Avenue/Romany road section of the water project is expected to be finished by the New Year, but city officials did warn that will only happen if everything works out and the weather cooperates. The whole Kenilworth/Romany Storm Drainage Improvement project is expected to be done in September 2022.