Not Fairing Well: Disagreement continues between neighbors and Renaissance Festival over traffic

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Tensions continue to rise between organizers of the Carolina Renaissance Festival and those who live near it. Tuesday night, they all met virtually on a Zoom meeting to discuss ongoing traffic concerns.

Community members say they wanted more transparency about the festival’s capacity. Organizer Jeff Siegel was very transparent and said he’s hired a traffic management company and engineers to work on long- and short-term solutions.

“It gets really bad some weekends. I mean, people have been stuck over two hours just to go a couple miles,” said neighbor Sam Barnett, who lives off Poplar Tent Road.

Siegel says he and traffic experts are working to engineer a new Traffic Management Plan (TMP) that includes improving the entryways on Poplar Tent Road and NC73. He hopes those improvements will be completed before next year’s festival.

But the deeper issue does not lie with the festival. It lies with the road itself. Neighbors argue the two-lane road cannot handle the hundreds of homes that have been built along in it in recent years, nonetheless a festival that averages around 15,000 patrons each day. NCDOT says they don’t plan to start construction on widening Poplar Tent Road until 2030.

“Basically on the weekends, we end up getting stuck here. I mean we can leave pretty easily. But coming back can take anywhere between an hour and two and a half hours,” said Barnett.

Barnett has asked Siegel to limit the number of patrons that are allowed to attend the festival at any given time. Siegel says the issue is not the number of patrons, it’s the number of cars. He also says the festival has never run out of parking. The issue they face is getting people off the road and into the parking lot.

“We’ve been challenged this year. We’re not in denial. We know it. We’re trying to solve it,” said Siegel.

Other community members proposed creating an off-site parking lot with a shuttle that transports them to the festival. Siegel says he’ll consider all suggestions.