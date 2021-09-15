Charlotte non-profit remains active as not all parents receive child tax payments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Earlier this year the Biden Administration launched the Child Tax Credit program. The third payment is set to be deposited in the bank of eligible families on Sept. 15.

Parents can receive up to $300 for each child under the age of six, and $250 for children between the age of six and 17.

“Oh man, it would help up a lot,” father of three Brandon Williams said.

Williams said he took on extra jobs to be able to give his family the essentials, but others in his community have fallen behind.

“I know people who could use that money right now,” Williams said.

“Wages might have increased, or they might have gone back to work but food prices are growing at the same rate, so people are struggling to put food around their table,” Executive Director of Loaves and Fishes Tina Postel said.

She says any type of assistance can mean the difference between being able to buy groceries or relying on donations.

“For folks that are struggling economically, the recovery is much slower. So, there are folks that are continuing to rely on Loaves and Fishes for their grocery needs simply because for them the economy hasn’t completely rebounded,” Postel said.

Williams says while the program would help his family, he as well as several other families FOX 46 spoke said they never heard of it.

“It sounds like a great program,” Williams said. “I am going to tell everyone about it.”

You can find more information on the program here.