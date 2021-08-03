Northlake Mall to enforce new ‘youth supervision policy’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Northlake Mall in Charlotte recently announced a new ‘youth supervision policy’ this week.

Officials said shoppers 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or adult age 21 or older at all times after 5:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Our youth supervision policy is established so all guests can enjoy a safe, pleasant and family friendly shopping environment,” Northlake Mall management said in a released statement.

Guests age 17 and under are required to be accompanied by and remain with a parent or legal guardian at all times after 5:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (unless coming from or going to employment at the Mall.)

Proof of age will be required for the youth and supervising adult. Those who fail to produce proper identification will be asked to leave the property, mall officials said.

“Identification must include a photograph, date of birth, and be tamper proof. Supervising adult may accompany up to three youths. Supervising adult must remain with the youth at all times, and is responsible for the actions of the youth they accompany,” Northlake Mall management said.