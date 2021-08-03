Northlake Mall adjusts youth supervision policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Northlake Mall is changing its current youth supervision policy from 5 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“I believe kids need to be supervised. period,” said shopper Laura Walker.

Northlake Mall joins Concord Mills in implementing a youth supervision policy. Starting August 13, all youth 17 years old and younger must have adult supervision after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“I agree with that, yes. Evening. As soon as it’s dark,” said shopper Janice Davidowitz

FOX 46 has covered a number of incidents throughout the years. In 2015, a teen was shot and killed at the mall on Christmas Eve. On Labor Day, 2016, police arrested a gunman for a shooting at the mall.

In May of 2020 looters hit several stores and smashed windows.

And March, police charged a teenager with attempted murder for allegedly firing a round inside the mall at another young person.

Security experts warned continued incidents could negatively affect the mall.

“When you have repeated events it’s not just the kids it’s the adults, and you also have pressure from government entities to close down the place so this is an all or nothing proposition, we either have to be all in at this point with this mall or it’s going to shut down,” said former FBI agent Quentin Williams.

“Parents are out working hard, and the last thing they need is coming home and finding out their kid disrupted a whole mall area.” Walker said.

This latest move, shoppers say, is a win for everyone.

“It’s sensible,” said Donavin Battle. “We still have kids around that still need to be looked after.”