Northeast Charlotte home destroyed in two-alarm fire; no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fifty firefighters from four separate departments across Charlotte worked together to extinguish a large house fire Friday afternoon in north Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Dept. said the blaze broke out at a two-story house around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in the 4800 block of Abendwgo Road.

As firefighters arrived at the scene, they observed heavy smoke and fire showing from the home. The fire was controlled in about 25 minutes. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in connection to the fire.

High winds and the proximity of other homes triggered the additional resources, Charlotte Fire said.

The cause and origin of this fire remain under investigation.