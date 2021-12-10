North Rowan High School on lockdown Friday as a precaution after ‘communicated threats’ made

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Rowan High School is in a code yellow lockdown on Friday, Dec. 10, out of an abundance of caution after ‘communicated threats’ were made connected to the high school, the Rowan-Salisbury School System confirmed with FOX 46.

School officials said the threats are still being investigated by school administrators and law enforcement at this time. Additional law enforcement is on campus Friday, and under the advisement of law enforcement, the high school will remain in a code yellow lockdown until the end of the school day.

Code Yellow means:

All doors to the school building are locked and secured

There are no outside activities

Class continues as usual

Parents can enter, but doors remain locked after they enter or leave the building

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority and we are taking all safety matters seriously. We will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that our schools remain a safe environment for all of our students and staff,” Rowan-Salisbury Schools said Friday in a written statement.