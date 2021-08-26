North Charlotte gas station sued by NC for price gouging during Colonial Pipeline shutdown

A QuickTrip connivence store has bags on their pumps as the station has no gas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Kennesaw, Ga. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A gas station in north Charlotte has been sued by the State of North Carolina for price gouging after reportedly selling gas for nearly $10 during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in May.

According to the lawsuit, Mansa Travel Center Charlotte, LLC sold midgrade gas at the Queen’s Market on Sugar Creek Road for $9.99 per gallon, a 278% increase over its previous retail price, during a state of emergency due to the shutdown of the pipeline.

The lawsuit alleges that the company acknowledged that it posted the prices at $9.999 per gallon. A customer also took a video of a receipt that reflected the price.

The state accused the company of increasing prices “despite no material increase in fuel cost” and said it violated North Carolina’s prohibition on price gouging during a state of emergency.

A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline in May forced the shutdown that sparked a rush on fuel across the East Coast. Gas stations in North Carolina struggled to keep their fuel in supply.

“We are deeply sorry for the impact that this attack had,” said Joseph Blount, President and CEO of Colonial Pipeline. “We had cyber defenses but the unfortunate reality is those defenses were compromised.”

North Carolina is seeking Mansa Travel Center Charlotte to pay $5,000 in civil penalties for each instance of price gouging and unfair trade practices.