North Carolina ranks No. 2 in the country for ‘best states to work from home,’ according to new study

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina has ranked No. 2 in the country as one of the best states to work from home, according to a new study by WalletHub.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, state governments ordered “non-essential” businesses to close their buildings. While the U.S. has made big strides toward reopening in part due to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will still be months before we can achieve a full reopening nationwide.

Due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic, many businesses have now adopted a work-from-home structure. Prior to this pandemic, just 20% of all employed people whose jobs could be done from home actually worked from home all or most of the time, according to WalletHub.

Now, that number has risen to 71%, with 54% saying they would want to continue working from home after the pandemic ends, WalletHub reports. However, people who are allowed to work from home may not always have the best environment for doing so. The best work-from-home conditions include low costs, reasonable comfort, and a high level of security, WalletHub said.

Exactly how easy it is to work remotely may depend on where you live. In order to find out the states that provide the best conditions for working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics.

Their data set ranges from the share of workers working from home before COVID-19 to internet cost and cybersecurity. It also considered how large and how crowded homes are in the state.

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Work Environment Living Environment 
1Delaware65.51422
2North Carolina63.91812
3Georgia63.11201
4New Hampshire62.98744
5Tennessee62.69123
6Arizona62.65624
7New Jersey62.572117
8Texas62.11172
9Utah62.09229
10Oregon60.981030
11Virginia60.732310
12Colorado60.50147
12Florida60.50526
14South Dakota60.242720
15Connecticut60.141335
16Pennsylvania59.95943
17Washington59.661621
18Maryland59.561833
19South Carolina59.47316
20Idaho59.37229

While North Carolina ranks extremely high at No. 2, our southern neighbors, like South Carolina and Florida rank No. 19 and No. 12 in the U.S.

For the full list of rankings and further details, please click here.

