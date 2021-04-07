North Carolina ranks No. 2 in the country for ‘best states to work from home,’ according to new study

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina has ranked No. 2 in the country as one of the best states to work from home, according to a new study by WalletHub.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, state governments ordered “non-essential” businesses to close their buildings. While the U.S. has made big strides toward reopening in part due to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will still be months before we can achieve a full reopening nationwide.

Due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic, many businesses have now adopted a work-from-home structure. Prior to this pandemic, just 20% of all employed people whose jobs could be done from home actually worked from home all or most of the time, according to WalletHub.

Now, that number has risen to 71%, with 54% saying they would want to continue working from home after the pandemic ends, WalletHub reports. However, people who are allowed to work from home may not always have the best environment for doing so. The best work-from-home conditions include low costs, reasonable comfort, and a high level of security, WalletHub said.

Exactly how easy it is to work remotely may depend on where you live. In order to find out the states that provide the best conditions for working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics.

Their data set ranges from the share of workers working from home before COVID-19 to internet cost and cybersecurity. It also considered how large and how crowded homes are in the state.

Overall Rank State Total Score Work Environment Living Environment 1 Delaware 65.51 4 22 2 North Carolina 63.91 8 12 3 Georgia 63.11 20 1 4 New Hampshire 62.98 7 44 5 Tennessee 62.69 12 3 6 Arizona 62.65 6 24 7 New Jersey 62.57 21 17 8 Texas 62.11 17 2 9 Utah 62.09 2 29 10 Oregon 60.98 10 30 11 Virginia 60.73 23 10 12 Colorado 60.50 1 47 12 Florida 60.50 5 26 14 South Dakota 60.24 27 20 15 Connecticut 60.14 13 35 16 Pennsylvania 59.95 9 43 17 Washington 59.66 16 21 18 Maryland 59.56 18 33 19 South Carolina 59.47 31 6 20 Idaho 59.37 22 9

While North Carolina ranks extremely high at No. 2, our southern neighbors, like South Carolina and Florida rank No. 19 and No. 12 in the U.S.

For the full list of rankings and further details, please click here.