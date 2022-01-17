North Carolina lab opens new COVID-19 testing site at Carowinds Monday

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While numerous COVID-19 testing sites are closed Monday due to winter weather, MAKO Medical Laboratories is launching their new COVID testing site at Carowinds.

The North Carolina lab said they’re opening the new location in response to the growing demand for tests amid a surge of new cases of the Omicron variant.

The Carowinds testing site will open at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, becoming the latest in a string of new COVID-19 testing sites that MAKO has launched across North Carolina in just the past few weeks.

Two additional new testing sites will also open next week at Apex Community Park in Cary and at Highland Baptist Church in Garner, authorities said.

“The recent surge in the Omicron variant has prompted a significant spike in demand for COVID-19 testing in North Carolina, so our MAKO Medical team has worked expeditiously to scale up and launch new sites that can handle large quantities of tests,” said Josh Arant, Chief Operating Officer, MAKO Medical. “As a North Carolina-based company, we care about keeping our state safe.”

Other MAKO Medical COVID-19 testing sites that have recently opened include PNC Arena in Raleigh, Word of God in Raleigh, Five County Stadium in Zebulon, WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, and Piedmont Hall in Greensboro. At PNC Arena, MAKO Medical has been testing as many as 3,000-4,000 people per day.

The tests are free, but bringing your insurance card is encouraged, organizers said. The turnaround time for results is approximately 24 to 48 hours.

