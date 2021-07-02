‘No swimming advisory’ lifted for cove on Lake Norman

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A ‘No Swimming’ advisory was lifted on Friday for a cove on Lake Norman.

The advisory was issued on Wednesday, June 30, after an estimated 405 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from a home on Paradise Cove Court in Cornelius to a cove on Lake Norman.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

The discharge originated from a pipe damaged by a private contractor, officials said. The pipe has been repaired and the discharge discontinued.

Water samples collected by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ staff reveal that bacteria counts are within safe limits; therefore, the “No Swimming’ advisory has been lifted.