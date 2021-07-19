‘No Swimming Advisory’ in effect for portion of Lake Wylie after 800,000 gallon sewage leak

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A no swimming advisory is still in effect for a small section of Lake Wylie after more than 800,000 gallons of sewage leaked into Paw Creek Cove.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said a ‘pipe alignment’ issue during a construction project at their Paw Creek Lift Station is to blame. The lift station is located on Old Dowd Road on Paw Creek.

Homeowners along the affected area told FOX 46 that they’re not only concerned about the spill itself, but even more so in the way they had to find out.

“It’s gross, it’s disgusting,” said Donna Douglas who lives along the water.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Douglas said she was horrified when she eventually found out of the advisory, because they were hosting their grandson’s 5th birthday party on Saturday.

She said, “Man we sure moved when we heard about it. We were gone.”

Douglas said several adults and around eight kids had been playing in the water for hours before her husband got a text from a neighbor about the sewage leak.

Charlotte Water said the leak was caused by a construction project going at their Paw Creek Lift Station.

Rusty Rozzelle, Water Quality Program Manager for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said the leak happened Friday, but they weren’t notified until Saturday.

“The construction was on a pipe and it was a pipe alignment issue that resulted in the release of the sewage,” Rozzelle said.,

Rozzelle added that the leak has been contained to the Paw Creek Cove area and people don’t need to be worried about recreating in the rest of Lake Wylie.

The swim advisory will be in place for the remainder of the week and possibly into the weekend to avoid health issue.

He said, “The biggest thing we see is eye and ear infections or if you have an open wound, sometimes it can cause infection problems in that wound.”

Rozzelle reported that this is the 5th leak they’ve seen this year so far and the biggest.

“There’s a lot of construction going on out there. Charlotte is really booming right now and there’s a lot of work going; not only plumbing, but a lot of sub- surface installations of telecommunication equipment, you know wires and so forth, and with that going on with all the construction and all the dirt moving going on, damaging sewer pipes it’s just inevitable,” Rozzelle said.

Douglas said she just wishes she’d known sooner.

“How many times has it happened here and we don’t know about it,” she added.

Charlotte Water said that they send out alerts through their Char-Meck Alert system, but people need to register for those to receive prompt updates.

Rozzelle added that they tried to notify everyone living in the Paw Creek Cove area, but said it was not possible to reach everyone. They’re working on a new system where people can sign up to receive text alerts about no swimming advisories.