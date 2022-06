CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City New is giving back to our community as we celebrate Founder’s Day with our parent company Nexstar.

On Friday, QCN teamed up with Loaves and Fishes, a southwest Charlotte group fighting hunger in our community to pack meals for families in need.

People from Queen City News have been out in the community all day long to help out local organizations.

QCN also had crews cleaning up around Robert L Smith Park in west Charlotte on Friday.