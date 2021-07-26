New x-ray at Charlotte animal shelter increasing care for neglected, abandoned pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD Animal Care and Control is taking a big step forward in the care of stray and abandoned pets with the use of a new x-ray machine. The machine is a first for the shelter as the price tag is normally too high for shelters to purchase.



Leaders at CMPD Animal Care and Control had the x-ray suite installed during the pandemic and it’s believed to be one of the only animal shelters in North Carolina with the machine. The purchase came with a hefty price tag but was covered with assistance from Pet Smart Charities.



The shelter takes in hundreds of pets every month, but that’s just a fraction of the responsibility for doctors and volunteers. They also heal injured animals under a very tight budget. The use of the new x-ray suite has already paid off.

“It has just changed the way we can practice medicine here at the shelter tremendously,” said Melissa Knicely, from CMPD Animal Care & Control.

Before this technology arrived, the shelter was spending $25,000 a year on x-rays for about 250 animals.



Within the past year, more than 1,100 pets have been x-rayed at the shelter. One x-ray happened the morning FOX 46 came for a visit.

“We had a Siberian husky come in that was obviously hit by a car, we assume. It wasn’t able to walk on its back legs and immediately we were able to get it over and get X-Rays to see if there were any types of fractures or breaks,” said Knicely.

The x-ray didn’t show any breaks in the dogs’ bones, leading doctors to a different method of care.



Those same doctors did a lot of thinking about how to get the large x-ray machine in the shelter.

“You think that bringing in a piece of equipment is going to be easy, but our building is older,” said Knicely.

The building is at least 30 years old. Former office space was made into the x-ray suite, which needed new electrical just to run the machine. For safety, the walls also had lead added.

The cost of the x-ray and construction was paid for with a $150,000 grant from Pet Smart charities.

“It was just amazing and I know our veterinarian team was just astatic. We all are,” said Knicely.



Prior to getting the x-ray machine animals would be taken from the shelter to a local vet, which not only cost extra money but also presented logistical challenges.