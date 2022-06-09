CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte’s historic West End has a new piece of art that is honoring the neighborhood’s rich history. It is seen by thousands of people on their daily drive in and out of Uptown from the west side.

The mural is along West Trade Street under the I-77 overpass. It’s a very busy corridor not only with traffic, but it’s also right along the gold line extension route.

The expansion of the West End neighborhood is part of the reason why the mural has been added. The idea is to help brighten up the area, but at the same time remind new people to the neighborhood about the history.

“I am essentially giving this to the community,” said artist, Jamil Dyair-Steele.

Before Dyair-Steele bought any of his painting supplies he talked with people in the West End Neighborhood. He wanted to hear what they wanted from in a mural, which is more than 190 feet long.

“I grew up in this area. I graduated from West Charlotte and I really wanted to make sure I captured the history of the corridor because we have a lot of people moving into the area that may not be familiar with some of the history,” said Dyair-Steele.

A historian from nearby Johnson C. Smith University helped come up with some of the more unique pieces of history, but Dyair-Steele already had an idea about the pieces he had to include.

“You have Julius Chambers who desegregated the schools here in Charlotte, I mean everyone should know that story. Dorothy Counts who was the first student to integrate the schools,” said Dyair-Steele.

Each person, building and figure depicted in the mural was hand-painted. The process started more than six months ago in December 2021.

The idea for the mural was not long after people started using the new gold line extension to get in and out of uptown. Thousands of drivers, riders and people walking by see the piece of art every day.

Some of them are perhaps, unaware, of what the West End Neighborhood means to the Queen City until they pass by the unforgettable public art piece.

“What it means to me is that people are exposed to history and they are not forgetting the stories that shape the area,” said Dyair-Steele.



The community also played a role in helping the mural come to life. City of Charlotte leaders had several options people who live in the neighborhood could vote for and the design by Jamil Dyair-Steele received the most votes.