New therapy in Charlotte offers option for people living with heart failure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There is a new therapy in Charlotte for people living with heart failure, which is proving to be a lifeline for a Concord man.

“I feel great today,” James Rorie, 70, said. Rorie feels like a new man because he has a new device helping his heart pump stronger.

Three years ago, Rorie suffered a heart attack. The side effects sidelined the active grandfather from doing some of the things he loved with ease. From little league baseball games and golfing to mowing the lawn, heart failure kept him from doing what he loved like he used to. Doctors told Rorie that the medications he was taking simply were not doing what they needed to do.

“They had tried all of the medications they could and if this device didn’t work as advertised then my next option was probably a heart transplant,” Rorie said.

That’s when he met Dr. Brian Powell and his team at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute.

Rorie became the first patient in Charlotte at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center to receive cardiac contractility modulation therapy or CCM in September. Dr. Powell is the medical director of cardiac electrophysiology for Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute and one of Rorie’s doctors.

“We have a lot of people who are frustrated. It’s limiting their quality of life and it’s great to offer something to make them feel better,” said Powell.

CCM therapy is meant to help the heart pump stronger over time. Rorie is still somewhat surprised by how easy the procedure was since Dr. Powell sent him back home the same day. As a husband and grandfather, Rorie is thankful for the option that is improving his quality of life. He’s back to doing some of the things he enjoys.

“I was doing something I haven’t done for three years and that’s mow the lawn,” said Rorie.

The small device is rechargeable so once a week Rorie sets a reminder to charge back up for about an hour.

“I’m always thankful for each day I wake up. That’s a good day,” Rorie said.

Dr. Powell says if you’re living with heart failure have the conversation with your doctor about what your options are and if this would be a good fit for you.

Heart failure affects an estimated 6.5 million Americans.