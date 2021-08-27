New robots at Levine Children’s Hospital could launch nationwide program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital has three new staff members who use their own language to communicate, but they are getting a lot of important work done. They are friendly robots who walk around the hospital, delivering luggage or other medical needs.



The robots, appropriately named Ron, Harry and Hermione, arrived at the hospital this summer.

“They were bigger and better than I ever imagined. To have this kind of technology in a hospital setting is so unique, is so much fun,” said Meredith Dean, the manager of Seacrest Studios at Levine Children’s Hospital.

Levine is the only hospital in the nation with this robotic technology. Each robot can carry up to 40 pounds, but in a hospital setting, it plays an even more important role.

“You could take a child who is having a really tough day, for example, we had a kid who was on our 10th floor who just had not smiled all day and I brought in Gita [Robot] to his room and started playing through the Bluetooth speaker a Spiderman song and he just couldn’t stop laughing, he was so happy,” said Dean.

In the rehabilitation unit at the hospital, the robots are encouraging movement.

“To be able to motivate kids to walk, they follow this robot or the robot follows them. It’s just an exciting way for them to really enjoy therapy,” said Dean.

The “Gita” robot bills itself as a robot made for walking by using sensory technology that pairs with humans and follows them.



The original use was at airports to carry luggage. Now that they are at Levine Children’s Hospital, it could expand after a trial run “It’s just awesome we are the first hospital to use this and we are excited about maybe what it can do for other hospitals across the country,” said Dean.



Maintenance for robots is nearly non-existent, according to Dean. They have to be plugged in to charge but can hold a charge for days.



Following the trial run, hospital management says they plan to purchase two of the robots using grant money from the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.