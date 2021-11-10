New report shows Cabarrus County faired worse in 2021 tourism than in 2020

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Cabarrus County Consumer and Visitor Bureau’s 2021 Annual Report paints a sad picture of the impact COVID has taken on the tourism business. In fact, that report shows the 2021 fiscal year fared even worse than the 2020 fiscal year.

“One of the things that we have all learned through this entire process is you just never know,” said Cabarrus CVB Executive Vice President John Mills.

The report shows the county lost $32 million in hotel revenue this past fiscal year. Occupancy tax collections since 2019 were down 65 percent, leaving the visitor center needing to get creative.

“We’re actually getting ready to, over the next 30 days, deploy a new research tool that’s going to allow us to analyze what our visitor looks like and how they move throughout the destination,” said Mills. “We’ll be able to track that and market to those visitors down the road.”

The good news is that the travel business is bouncing back faster than anticipated. Now, hotel managers like Owen Parker at Hilton Garden Inn Concord are playing catch-up. He says his biggest challenge now is trying to refill staffing positions he had to lay off during the pandemic.

“I hope we don’t ever go back to where we were before. We would be here at night, and there would be maybe 10 percent occupancy. That’s – that’s really tough,” said Parker.

Parker says his October numbers this year beat his October 2019 numbers. That’s the case for many local hotels, according to the Cabarrus CVB. It’s likely due to a surge in leisure trips that have been pent up over the past year and a half.

“Our business has been leisure business. That’s where most of our business has come from. So, I’m excited to get the group business and the corporate traveler back at some point,” said Parker.

Now, Mills says Cabarrus CVB is focused on bringing corporate groups back to the area, booking out thousands of hotel nights years in advance.