New rail trail bridge to transform the Charlotte skyline in effort to keep pedestrians safe

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It’s a new addition to the Queen City that will change the look of the beautiful Uptown skyline.

Not only will a new rail trail bridge over I-277 have a unique and iconic look, but it will also make pedestrian travel safer.

“This will literally and figuratively bridge the two communities,” said Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston.

The sights and sounds of South End Charlotte reveal a hustling and bustling, growing community. The new bridge will connect that community to Uptown in a safe way.

“It’s going to be iconic,” said Egleston. “It’s one of a kind. There will be opportunities to light it up like we do with our skyline.”

The 14-foot-wide bridge will have two structural arches.

“I think it would be a good addition,” said South End Resident Rob Webster. “It modernizes the city a bit.”

The new rail trail bridge will connect South End to Uptown to make it safer for pedestrians and bikers.

“This is going to knit the two communities together,” said Charlotte Center City Partners CEO Michael Smith. “And create more walkability.”

“Not only will it be beautiful and useful,” Egleston said. “It’s going to make it safer for those commuting outside of a vehicle.”

US Bank contributed $1 million to the $11.5 million project.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said South End Resident Drew Ross. “I walk to and from work to Uptown and it will be very convenient– so I’m looking forward to having it built.”

“I went to a game a few weeks ago and I took a scooter,” said Webster. “I didn’t get hit by a car, but it was close a couple times. It’s dangerous without a bridge, so it will be nice for the city.”

Construction is slated to start in the spring of 2023 and should be completed in the spring of 2025.

“It will be a good investment and beneficial for the city of Charlotte,” Ross said.