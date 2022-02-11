New program at UNC Charlotte to help researchers study virus evolution

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Much of the work to prevent and prepare for the next pandemic is taking place at UNC Charlotte.

The university recently launched the new Center for Computational Intelligence to Predict Health and Environmental Risks, or CIPHER for short.

The program will allow the university’s existing COVID-19 researchers to work with experts in fields like computer science, statistics, and data science to study infectious diseases.

“We want to really get ahead of that and understand the process of animal to human transmission,” said Dr. Dan Janies, who leads the center.

“We’re gonna study how viruses evolve once they’re in the human population. Do they avoid our immune system? Can we better design drugs against them using artificial intelligence?”

Speaking of artificial intelligence, Janies says their computers were able to predict the Omicron strain would be immune-resistant long before any lab test.

Janies hopes the work done at the school will inspire government leaders to be more proactive during future pandemics.

“We had a lot of warning about what could happen with SARS-CoV-2 but it didn’t emerge to the level of seriousness for governments around the world to respond appropriately,” said Janies.

CIPHER will incorporate the University’s Bioinformatics Research Center, which was awarded $9 million by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2020.

That funding was the largest state appropriation for research in the school’s history.