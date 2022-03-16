FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Even to the most objective observer, the Heritage Tower site in Fort Mill has been something of a decaying relic.

You can tell in the crumbling parts of the structure, which was initially built during the era when Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker’s Heritage USA was a prominent part of the site.

But to hear York County or current tower owners MorningStar Ministries say it, it’s also something completely different.

“They keep saying it’s an eyesore. Why do they want to fix it?,” said MorningStar’s Rick Joyner, who spoke with Queen City News after York County laid out, in a very detailed statement, where things stood on the project.

“It was a total surprise,” said Joyner, on the statement. “They had very recently said they were working on some points for an agreement where we could settle this thing So, obviously, they didn’t mean that.”

York County essentially said, over the years, MorningStar had failed to secure financing, or apply for a building permit, for which financing was a requirement, also providing documentation.

Typically with pending litigation, it’s not something we generally speak about,” said Greg Suskin, public information officer for York County. “But with the public comments, we felt it was appropriate to show how it started, where it’s going, and where it is now.”

Suskin said the reason for sending the information out centered on addressing misinformation in the public.

“To this day, MorningStar has not presented a building permit to do this work, to York County,” said Suskin.

“They have said we haven’t filed for permits. We can show you where we have,” said Joyner.

Joyner said he is ready for a legal fight if it comes to it, and he feels like it may be getting to that point.

MorningStar recently showed graphic renditions of what they want to turn the site into, which will require a great deal of updating to what Heritage Tower currently looks like.

Both sides, however, said they want a resolution to the case.

“The county wants to see this legal battle end,” said Suskin.

“We are never going to quit on this project,” said Joyner.