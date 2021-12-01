New low-income housing complex opening in east Charlotte, rent starts at $500 per month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Market reports say rent is up in Charlotte by more than 16 percent compared to last year, which is why affordable housing is in such demand.

A new low-income housing complex is now opening its doors in east Charlotte, called Parkside by Hickory Grove. The complex was constructed by NHE and contains 80 new units with stainless steel appliances, a patio, and much more.

“When we first started taking leases, we had a line wrapped around the block. We’ve received more applications than we actually have apartments for, so the demand for affordable housing in Charlotte is really high, and people are really excited to move into a nice clean place,” Development Manager Joe Kass said.

Kass explained the project was made possible by the low-income housing tax credit.

“Part of what makes it affordable housing is we hold the rents lower than they would be otherwise than market rate and we serve people who are adjusted for area median income, really workforce housing,” he said.

Units for the lowest income bracket start out at $500 a month and go as high as $1,200.

Charlotte City Council Member Dimple Ajmera was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday and is excited about the new affordable complex.

“This really gives me hope for our city, especially when we have many of our residents not able to afford to live in our city, many of them work in our city. So this affordable housing gives an opportunity to our residents to ensure that people who work in our city can live in our city,” Ajmera explained. “We have 120 people moving into our city every single day. And there are so many residents that work two to three jobs just to be able to afford to pay rent. So we certainly have a horrible housing crisis that our city is facing.”