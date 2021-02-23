New developments could be underway in Rock Hill with help from local college

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clinton College in Rock Hill has put together a team of community leaders, stakeholders, and most importantly, residents to lay out a vision on what the community looks like now – and what it could become.

President Lester McCorn said the vision the development committee sees is multi-faceted.

“It’s human development first, it’s about impacting people’s lives. It’s economic development, the creation of jobs and entrepreneurship commercial development. It’s about community development, the literal construction of new housing in the community,” McCorn explained.

In the development, Clinton College hopes to build a Beacon Center.

“Which will not only serve the campus but will serve the community, it will include a performing arts center and an athletic complex,” McCorn said.

They’re calling the development plan: The Clinton Connextion.

“The name Clinton, this school has been here since 1894. So it helps to gives a marker for this community by relating it to the college,” McCorn said.

Connextion is spelled to include the word NEXT. McCorn said this has to do with the future and their plan to be deliberate in driving the City forward.

The committee also created a walking wall to get more input from the community about their ideas for improvement in South Rock Hill.

“So this is an opportunity to take this out into the community for community events and have people by using dots or whatever, give us an idea of what they’re thinking,” he said.

Dawn Johnson, a member of the leadership committee, said the residents are really embracing the idea of a new South Rock Hill.

“We have the Panthers coming here and there’s so much energy in Rock Hill and this gives them an opportunity to feel a part of that excitement. They’re not on the outside looking in, trying to figure out where do I fit in? They know exactly where their community fits in to the plans and they’re apart of creating this vision.”

President McCorn tells FOX 46 it’s a collaborative effort. The next step is drafting the development proposal to give to the City by May.